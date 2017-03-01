Group home resident indicted in fatal...

Group home resident indicted in fatal stabbing of employee

A man has been indicted in the slaying of an employee at a central Kentucky group home where he lived. The News-Enterprise reports a Hardin County grand jury on Thursday indicted 32-year-old Lindale Cunningham for murder in the fatal stabbing of 66-year-old Sally Berry, who worked at the ResCare home in Elizabethtown.

