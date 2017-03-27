Great-Day-Live 50 mins ago 12:22 p.m.Grand Illusions that will benefit the Ronald McDonald House
Elizabethtown, Kentucky magician Aaron Harp needed help when his daughter was in the hospital. Luckily, The Ronald McDonald House stepped in to offer a hand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
