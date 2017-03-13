Community invited to help E'town boy ...

Community invited to help E'town boy feed less-fortunate students over spring break

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Community members are invited to join an Elizabethtown boy this week in making sure less-fortunate students get enough to eat over spring break. Three years ago, St. James Regional Catholic School student Nate Jarboe, now 12, chose childhood hunger as his personal cause, asking for donations in lieu of gifts for his 10th birthday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Happy ending spa (Feb '14) 29 min Ken 36
Daycare Recos 2 hr MOM 2
Renee emerich 5 hr Workingforalligot 1
Stephanie Emory 6 hr Hellinahandbag 4
where is the homeless community in etown?? (Oct '15) 12 hr RecentlyHomeless 10
Dow Corning is closing in E-Town 14 hr Edna B 8
crazy lady with the FBI signs 14 hr Double dipper 1
See all Elizabethtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethtown Forum Now

Elizabethtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Elizabethtown, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,565 • Total comments across all topics: 279,567,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC