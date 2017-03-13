Community invited to help E'town boy feed less-fortunate students over spring break
Community members are invited to join an Elizabethtown boy this week in making sure less-fortunate students get enough to eat over spring break. Three years ago, St. James Regional Catholic School student Nate Jarboe, now 12, chose childhood hunger as his personal cause, asking for donations in lieu of gifts for his 10th birthday.
