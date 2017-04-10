Body found in Elizabethtown linked to...

Body found in Elizabethtown linked to deadly double shooting by...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Multiple sources have confirmed to WAVE 3 News that a death investigation near Elizabethtown is connected to an officer-involved shooting in Anchorage that left two people dead on Tuesday. A body was discovered inside a home on Dawn Avenue just south of Elizabethtown Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amanda seekman 8 min Dernit 11
Tony Simpson (Jun '12) 45 min I am me 56
Sarah vowels 1 hr Whydoyoucare 4
Nicole Freeze 1 hr Real Talk 2
Anyone smell rotten fish driving down Diecks Dr... 3 hr Anon951002 4
Local Band 4 hr whut 10
The Hottie At Qdoba 5 hr So Hot 14
See all Elizabethtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethtown Forum Now

Elizabethtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Elizabethtown, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,947 • Total comments across all topics: 280,215,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC