74-year-old E-town man murdered, his home "ransacked" Read Story Shay McAlister
An elderly Elizabethtown man is dead after a complicated incident spreading across three different jurisdictions Tuesday. Police report the situation started in Elizabethtown and ended about 60 miles north, in Anchorage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ducks at Freeman Lake (Aug '13)
|1 hr
|smh
|20
|heaven
|4 hr
|Trubit
|3
|Fish House - Radcliff - Any good??
|5 hr
|kilo mike alpha
|32
|metalsa
|5 hr
|nomodrama
|17
|David Lee Hardin County Sheriff executive officer
|7 hr
|Uhm
|16
|Ponderosa M.H.P. (Jun '13)
|8 hr
|Joan Whang
|11
|Jason Sweet
|10 hr
|Baby
|12
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC