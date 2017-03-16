16-year-old girl killed in Hardin Cou...

16-year-old girl killed in Hardin County crash

Wednesday Mar 15

A 16-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon near the Hardin County community of Glendale. Kentucky State Police said the accident happened about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of KY 222 and Bacon Creek Road.

