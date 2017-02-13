Two Indicted In Connection With Death...

Two Indicted In Connection With Death Of 2-Year-Old

There are 2 comments on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from Wednesday Feb 8, titled Two Indicted In Connection With Death Of 2-Year-Old. In it, WLEX-TV Lexington reports that:

LEXINGTON, Ky Two men have been indicted in connection with the death of two-year-old Nova Gallman. The two-year-old was struck by a bullet back in December after police say two men fired several shots following an altercation at a home on Kenton Street.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Sad

Lexington, KY

#1 Thursday Feb 9
This story breaks my heart. If those men are guilty, I hope that they get convicted quickly then get the maximum sentence.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Worf

Georgetown, KY

#2 Saturday Feb 11
If the mother's boyfriend wasn't a drug dealer her daughter would still be alive. It's sad but her mom put her at risk by letting her kid be in the vicinity of drug sales. I hope the mother gets charged with neglect and the boyfriend gets hit drug charges in addition to the shooters getting the maximum penalty for the girls murder.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump is The Man! 33 min trump played you 4
Samantha lockridge pregnant again 43 min Lololok 4
Micah Graham 4 hr Beefs 2
Candice 6 hr Probrecita 12
Decomposed body found behind Sam's Club 6 hr Undertaker 18
Who is a TrainWreck? 9 hr Hey 2
Chelsie lucas at Akebono 9 hr Jimmyyy 16
See all Elizabethtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethtown Forum Now

Elizabethtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Elizabethtown, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,301 • Total comments across all topics: 278,833,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC