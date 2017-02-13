Two Indicted In Connection With Death Of 2-Year-Old
There are 2 comments on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from Wednesday Feb 8, titled Two Indicted In Connection With Death Of 2-Year-Old. In it, WLEX-TV Lexington reports that:
LEXINGTON, Ky Two men have been indicted in connection with the death of two-year-old Nova Gallman. The two-year-old was struck by a bullet back in December after police say two men fired several shots following an altercation at a home on Kenton Street.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
|
#1 Thursday Feb 9
This story breaks my heart. If those men are guilty, I hope that they get convicted quickly then get the maximum sentence.
|
#2 Saturday Feb 11
If the mother's boyfriend wasn't a drug dealer her daughter would still be alive. It's sad but her mom put her at risk by letting her kid be in the vicinity of drug sales. I hope the mother gets charged with neglect and the boyfriend gets hit drug charges in addition to the shooters getting the maximum penalty for the girls murder.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is The Man!
|33 min
|trump played you
|4
|Samantha lockridge pregnant again
|43 min
|Lololok
|4
|Micah Graham
|4 hr
|Beefs
|2
|Candice
|6 hr
|Probrecita
|12
|Decomposed body found behind Sam's Club
|6 hr
|Undertaker
|18
|Who is a TrainWreck?
|9 hr
|Hey
|2
|Chelsie lucas at Akebono
|9 hr
|Jimmyyy
|16
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC