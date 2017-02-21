Suspect sought in 12+ thefts from res...

Suspect sought in 12+ thefts from residential mailboxes in Elizabethtown

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

David Lee Mullins, 44, is wanted for allegedly carrying out more than a dozen of these crimes. Police said Mullins may or may not be acting alone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Macaroni Grill 26 min Sean 1
anyone know names of the workers on third shift... 59 min justwondering 3
Kourtnee Pendley 1 hr mhmm 2
Jessica Blankenship 1 hr Just_wonderig 1
Dr. David Hamilton, 2 hr Etown girl 7
Jeff Nadeau 2 hr TST 2
Micah Graham 3 hr Morgan 4
See all Elizabethtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethtown Forum Now

Elizabethtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. Wall Street
 

Elizabethtown, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,579 • Total comments across all topics: 279,186,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC