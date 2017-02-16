Sheriff's deputy chokes out jailer in...

Sheriff's deputy chokes out jailer in front of inmates

40 min ago

A security camera caught footage last week of a brawl that erupted between a sheriff's deputy and a deputy corrections officer in a Kentucky detention center. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office released footage on Thursday of the fight, which took place at a jail in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

Elizabethtown, KY

