No song remains the same: Jaye Jayle's stark minimalism dives deeper into experimental sounds

Evan Patterson began Jaye Jayle, a plodding, indie-blues outfit that favors stark textures and minimalism, during trips to visit an ex-flame in New Mexico. With the help of a broken guitar, and inspired by the solitude and beauty of a land of enchantment, Patterson brought his vision to life - a sound that seems to be pulled straight from the mind of "Blood Meridian" author Cormac McCarthy.

