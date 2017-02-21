No song remains the same: Jaye Jayle's stark minimalism dives deeper into experimental sounds
Evan Patterson began Jaye Jayle, a plodding, indie-blues outfit that favors stark textures and minimalism, during trips to visit an ex-flame in New Mexico. With the help of a broken guitar, and inspired by the solitude and beauty of a land of enchantment, Patterson brought his vision to life - a sound that seems to be pulled straight from the mind of "Blood Meridian" author Cormac McCarthy.
