Hodgenville woman sentenced for embezzling over $540,000

The former bookkeeper of an Elizabethtown health provider was sentenced this week to 12 months and one day in prison and ordered to pay $541,224.88 in restitution by Senior Judge Thomas B. Russell, for embezzling funds through wire fraud announced United States Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr. Jeanne E. Goodsell, of Hodgenville was charged in a seven count criminal information, on May 8, 2015 and entered a guilty plea to all charges on June 4, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Larue County Herald News.