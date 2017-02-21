Hodgenville woman sentenced for embezzling over $540,000
The former bookkeeper of an Elizabethtown health provider was sentenced this week to 12 months and one day in prison and ordered to pay $541,224.88 in restitution by Senior Judge Thomas B. Russell, for embezzling funds through wire fraud announced United States Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr. Jeanne E. Goodsell, of Hodgenville was charged in a seven count criminal information, on May 8, 2015 and entered a guilty plea to all charges on June 4, 2015.
