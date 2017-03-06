Feeding America, Kentuckya s Heartlan...

Feeding America, Kentuckya s Heartland Receives Grant from Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, Inc.

Thursday Feb 23

Pictured from left to right are Ryan McColgan, Toyota Motor Sales, Joe Mullan, Toyota Motor Sales, Kathy McCubbin, General Manager of Swope Toyota, Carl Swope, President of Swope Toyota, Gary Miles, FAKH Executive Director, and Ron Duscheid. Feeding America Kentucky's Heartland recently received at $10,000 grant from Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, Inc. The grant funding will be used to support the organization's BackPack Program.

