Federal Reserve Board announces approval of applications by Farmers Bank & Capital Trust Company
The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its approval of the applications under section 18 of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act and section 9 of the Federal Reserve Act by Farmers Bank & Capital Trust Company, Frankfort, to merge with United Bank & Trust Company, Versailles, First Citizens Bank, Elizabethtown, and Citizens Bank of Northern Kentucky, Inc., Newport, all of Kentucky; and to establish branches at the locations of United Bank & Trust Company, First Citizens Bank, and Citizens Bank of Northern Kentucky, Inc.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|yellowish tap water
|10 min
|big fat fannie
|3
|Refugees Are Welcome In Elizabethtown!!
|1 hr
|Citizen
|25
|rural king
|3 hr
|Went today
|8
|Kristy Jackson at Akebono
|5 hr
|Lil MaC
|2
|Decomposed body found behind Sam's Club
|5 hr
|anon19377391
|1
|JE Bramlett trustworthy or not
|5 hr
|Bill
|8
|NEW TRUMP EXECUTIVE TESTS for RELIGION!
|7 hr
|ruttytoot
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC