Federal Reserve Board announces approval of applications by Farmers Bank & Capital Trust Company

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its approval of the applications under section 18 of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act and section 9 of the Federal Reserve Act by Farmers Bank & Capital Trust Company, Frankfort, to merge with United Bank & Trust Company, Versailles, First Citizens Bank, Elizabethtown, and Citizens Bank of Northern Kentucky, Inc., Newport, all of Kentucky; and to establish branches at the locations of United Bank & Trust Company, First Citizens Bank, and Citizens Bank of Northern Kentucky, Inc.

