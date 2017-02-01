Federal Reserve Board announces appro...

Federal Reserve Board announces approval of applications by Farmers Bank & Capital Trust Company

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its approval of the applications under section 18 of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act and section 9 of the Federal Reserve Act by Farmers Bank & Capital Trust Company, Frankfort, to merge with United Bank & Trust Company, Versailles, First Citizens Bank, Elizabethtown, and Citizens Bank of Northern Kentucky, Inc., Newport, all of Kentucky; and to establish branches at the locations of United Bank & Trust Company, First Citizens Bank, and Citizens Bank of Northern Kentucky, Inc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
yellowish tap water 10 min big fat fannie 3
Refugees Are Welcome In Elizabethtown!! 1 hr Citizen 25
rural king 3 hr Went today 8
Kristy Jackson at Akebono 5 hr Lil MaC 2
Decomposed body found behind Sam's Club 5 hr anon19377391 1
JE Bramlett trustworthy or not 5 hr Bill 8
NEW TRUMP EXECUTIVE TESTS for RELIGION! 7 hr ruttytoot 2
See all Elizabethtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethtown Forum Now

Elizabethtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Elizabethtown, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,176 • Total comments across all topics: 278,525,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC