E'town native, 'Disney Live!' performer sharing journey

Brittany Antle, a dancer from Elizabethtown with "Disney Live!", will share her journey as a multifaceted professional artist at 3 p.m. March 2, in 212 RPC at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College. Courtesy photo \ BRITTANY ANTLE, A DANCER FROM ELIZABETHTOWN WITH "DISNEY LIVE" WILL SHARE her journey as a multifaceted professional artist at 3 p.m. March 2, in 212 RPC at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College.

