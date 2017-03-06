E'town native, 'Disney Live!' perform...

E'town native, 'Disney Live!' performer sharing journey

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Turret

Brittany Antle, a dancer from Elizabethtown with "Disney Live!", will share her journey as a multifaceted professional artist at 3 p.m. March 2, in 212 RPC at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College. Courtesy photo \ BRITTANY ANTLE, A DANCER FROM ELIZABETHTOWN WITH "DISNEY LIVE" WILL SHARE her journey as a multifaceted professional artist at 3 p.m. March 2, in 212 RPC at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College.

