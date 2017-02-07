Elizabethtown man dies of gunshot wound at Louisville car wash
Louisville Metro police believe Bradley was shot at the St. Catherine St. location and somehow ended up at the car wash. LOUISVILLE, KY The name of a man who died at a car wash in the Russell neighborhood has been released.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley sarver
|13 min
|wish
|7
|Refugees Are Welcome In Elizabethtown!!
|1 hr
|Music1
|39
|Matt Healy (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Kat
|7
|Tomilea Thompsett (Jan '16)
|3 hr
|Tyler
|12
|Brian Keith Hatfield
|4 hr
|Emmamiller29
|1
|hot girl at five star on north mulberry (Jul '15)
|4 hr
|Human
|5
|Liberals are dumb
|5 hr
|Melaniahump
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC