Elizabethtown investigating discovery of man's body in field

The News-Enterprise reports two people who were hitting golf balls behind a retail store saw the body on Thursday and authorities were notified. Hardin County Deputy Coroner Kenneth Spangenberger says an autopsy was performed Friday and it appears the man died from natural causes.

