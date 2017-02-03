Elizabethtown investigating discovery of man's body in field
The News-Enterprise reports two people who were hitting golf balls behind a retail store saw the body on Thursday and authorities were notified. Hardin County Deputy Coroner Kenneth Spangenberger says an autopsy was performed Friday and it appears the man died from natural causes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ray Newton
|1 hr
|Claude
|1
|Kristy Jackson at Akebono
|1 hr
|Richard hard
|4
|Justin Barile
|2 hr
|Lex
|3
|Refugees Are Welcome In Elizabethtown!!
|2 hr
|Prussian blue
|26
|Decomposed body found behind Sam's Club
|4 hr
|really
|6
|Wayne Barnett.. Is he a good criminal attorney?... (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|Heather
|11
|Review: Little People's Child Development Center (Aug '12)
|6 hr
|Momma
|89
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC