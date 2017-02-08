Elizabethtown investigating discovery of man's body in field Read Story AP
The News-Enterprise reports two people who were hitting golf balls behind a retail store saw the body on Thursday and authorities were notified. Hardin County Deputy Coroner Kenneth Spangenberger says an autopsy was performed Friday and it appears the man died from natural causes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matt Lucas (Jul '11)
|3 hr
|XGF
|3
|hot girl at five star on north mulberry (Jul '15)
|6 hr
|Just wonder1234
|8
|Brian Keith Hatfield
|6 hr
|Emmamiller29
|7
|Snow Is Code For White Trash Women
|6 hr
|mikemike1
|4
|kenny frickey (Apr '16)
|6 hr
|Bob
|3
|Scott Webb
|7 hr
|Bob
|2
|Muffy EMS
|7 hr
|Bob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC