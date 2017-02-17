Aerial view of damage to Oroville Dam's main spillway after days of...
A fight between a sheriff's deputy and a deputy jailer broke out last week in front of inmates at a detention center in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hardin County Jail Fight
|23 min
|Officer Funk
|15
|Sheriff John Ward Not Running For Relection
|24 min
|Bummy
|6
|Who is a TrainWreck?
|1 hr
|Jessica
|12
|April Simondiski
|10 hr
|Cindy
|8
|Republicans Publicly Acknowledge Trump As Christ
|10 hr
|Ezekiel
|1
|Trump Signs Executive Order Making White People...
|10 hr
|Ezekiel
|1
|Why is Kentucky full of arrogant retards?
|13 hr
|Smh
|8
