4 arrested on active warrants, drug charges at Elizabethtown motel
There are 1 comment on the WAVE-TV Louisville story from Monday Feb 27, titled 4 arrested on active warrants, drug charges at Elizabethtown motel. In it, WAVE-TV Louisville reports that:
According to a media release from the Elizabethtown Police Department, officers received a tip shortly after midnight Saturday that several locals were staying in rooms at the Motel 6 at 1042 N. Mulberry St. for the sole purpose of using drugs. Candi McKinney, 24, admitted smoking methamphetamine just prior to officers' arrival, but no contraband was found in her room, the release states.
#1 Monday Mar 6
Mmmm, kinda looks like the ladies a rat.
