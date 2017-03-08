4 arrested on active warrants, drug c...

4 arrested on active warrants, drug charges at Elizabethtown motel

There are 1 comment on the WAVE-TV Louisville story from Monday Feb 27, titled 4 arrested on active warrants, drug charges at Elizabethtown motel. In it, WAVE-TV Louisville reports that:

According to a media release from the Elizabethtown Police Department, officers received a tip shortly after midnight Saturday that several locals were staying in rooms at the Motel 6 at 1042 N. Mulberry St. for the sole purpose of using drugs. Candi McKinney, 24, admitted smoking methamphetamine just prior to officers' arrival, but no contraband was found in her room, the release states.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Sittingfox

San Antonio, TX

#1 Monday Mar 6
Mmmm, kinda looks like the ladies a rat.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anyone know a brother named FACE?? 5 min Bushwick Bill 16
Question about Metalsa (Jun '14) 1 hr Cant tell it 108
Is Annie on the run? 2 hr Nobody 3
HOOTERS would be Great For This AREA @@! 3 hr Amber 2
Cristy Yates 3 hr vannna 2
Probation officers in Hardin County 7 hr Thejackdog77 18
wondering (Aug '13) 7 hr Sodumb 13
See all Elizabethtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethtown Forum Now

Elizabethtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Elizabethtown, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,941 • Total comments across all topics: 279,502,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC