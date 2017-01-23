Wynonna Judd to headline 'first of many big shows' at Elizabethtown theater

Country music superstar Wynonna Judd will headline "the first of many big shows" Elizabethtown's Historic State Theater plans to host "from here on out," the facility's Executive Director Zachary Humphrey said Wednesday. Judd, an Ashland, Kentucky native with strong ties to Hardin County - her uncle, Mark Judd, was a longtime Baptist minister in the area - will perform at the State Theater on Friday, March 10. "We have had great artists and bands here in the past, including Shooter Jennings, Shenandoah, Kentucky Headhunters and many more," Humphrey said, "but I feel that Wynonna will bring a show that we haven't yet seen here at the State Theater.

