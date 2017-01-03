Woman found stabbed to death at Eliza...

Woman found stabbed to death at Elizabethtown group home; suspect arrested

There are 2 comments on the WAVE-TV Louisville story from Wednesday Jan 4, titled Woman found stabbed to death at Elizabethtown group home; suspect arrested. In it, WAVE-TV Louisville reports that:

An Elizabethtown man was arrested and charged with murder early Wednesday morning, hours after a woman was found lying in a pool of blood at a group home. Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said the victim, a woman, was found stabbed to death on the floor at the group home in the 200 block of Bryan Street in Elizabethtown about 10:48 p.m. Tuesday night.

Tough Guy

Radcliff, KY

#1 Wednesday Jan 4
No problem. Hardin County won't convict him of anything. One guy has been in jail for a year for the alleged outright murder of the KFC manager.

No death penalty in Hardin County.

If this guy is a retard how cant they charge him?
Harry

United States

#2 Wednesday Jan 4
Tough Guy wrote:
No problem. Hardin County won't convict him of anything. One guy has been in jail for a year for the alleged outright murder of the KFC manager.

No death penalty in Hardin County.

If this guy is a retard how cant they charge him?
Hardin Countu is crooked. Remember those two pervert KSP troopers and 15 year old girl? Walked free!

EMS Director and Asst stole $20,000.00 in fake overtime? Walked away free and pension intact.

Good ole boys.
