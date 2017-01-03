Woman found stabbed to death at Elizabethtown group home; suspect arrested
There are 2 comments on the WAVE-TV Louisville story from Wednesday Jan 4, titled Woman found stabbed to death at Elizabethtown group home; suspect arrested. In it, WAVE-TV Louisville reports that:
An Elizabethtown man was arrested and charged with murder early Wednesday morning, hours after a woman was found lying in a pool of blood at a group home. Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said the victim, a woman, was found stabbed to death on the floor at the group home in the 200 block of Bryan Street in Elizabethtown about 10:48 p.m. Tuesday night.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
|
#1 Wednesday Jan 4
No problem. Hardin County won't convict him of anything. One guy has been in jail for a year for the alleged outright murder of the KFC manager.
No death penalty in Hardin County.
If this guy is a retard how cant they charge him?
|
United States
|
#2 Wednesday Jan 4
Hardin Countu is crooked. Remember those two pervert KSP troopers and 15 year old girl? Walked free!
EMS Director and Asst stole $20,000.00 in fake overtime? Walked away free and pension intact.
Good ole boys.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brakeway In Elizabethtown (Aug '11)
|5 min
|Amber M Childers
|9
|Cat from McDonald's
|3 hr
|Jasper
|4
|Tony errico II
|4 hr
|Dpg
|7
|Lost Pet
|14 hr
|PetDick
|1
|Child from happy hollow trailer park
|14 hr
|From the south
|24
|Etown Arby's closed (Aug '14)
|16 hr
|Big mac
|32
|Tanatha Perkins
|16 hr
|Lol
|8
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC