Why such hostility toward a promising policy?
The Elizabethtown Independent School Board recently became the first local education oversight body in Kentucky to express collective hostility toward giving parents the option of a different type of public-school experience for their children. It passed a resolution claiming a charter-school policy "unilaterally takes critically needed funds from local school districts and redirects them to charter schools, thereby debilitating the significantly underfunded system of funding for public education for all Kentucky schools."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Old Will Amber's Next Boy Toy Be?
|56 min
|Savannah H
|1
|Wal Mart Announces New Mega Store in South Etown
|2 hr
|Amber M Childers
|9
|Tumbleweed
|2 hr
|The Facts
|7
|No Military Discount & Why (Dec '12)
|4 hr
|Braids
|109
|Hardin County passes law making it illegal to d...
|4 hr
|Kai18b
|24
|Hardin County Garbage Billing
|6 hr
|Clagett hill king
|34
|Savannah H
|7 hr
|Savannah H
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC