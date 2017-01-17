Traffic Advisory - Western Kentucky P...

Traffic Advisory - Western Kentucky Parkway In Grayson County

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY 3:06pmCT/4:06pmET)Western Kentucky Parkway Westbound is blocked near Mile Marker 110 due to an injury crash. Emergency personnel are landing a helicopter on-site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stinch in white house 10 min Black house 8
tax refund 2 hr Jimmy Stallins 3
White Racists 4 hr UGH 6
libtard liberal sets himself on fire to protest... 4 hr AntiLiberal 1
Gay Hangouts (Aug '09) 5 hr Faghag 156
Please Stop All These God Damned Fake Posts!!! 6 hr Amber M Childers 9
Tupac look a like 13 hr just a local 2
See all Elizabethtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethtown Forum Now

Elizabethtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Elizabethtown, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,941 • Total comments across all topics: 278,030,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC