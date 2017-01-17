Traffic Advisory - Western Kentucky Parkway In Grayson County
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY 3:06pmCT/4:06pmET)Western Kentucky Parkway Westbound is blocked near Mile Marker 110 due to an injury crash. Emergency personnel are landing a helicopter on-site.
