Report: Blood found throughout Elizabethtown group home where employee was killed

Blood was found throughout a group home in Elizabethtown where a Rescare employee was killed earlier this month, according to court documents. Court documents obtained by The News Enterprise state bloody clothing was found in the washing machine at the home.

