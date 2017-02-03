Police officer impersonators spotted ...

Police officer impersonators spotted in Hardin Co.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY New reports of someone pretending to be a police officer have surfaced in Hardin County. Elizabethtown Police took two reports within the last 24 hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Decomposed body found behind Sam's Club 1 hr The Brac Brac Queer 2
yellowish tap water 2 hr WhoKnew 6
Refugees Are Welcome In Elizabethtown!! 6 hr Citizen 25
rural king 7 hr Went today 8
Kristy Jackson at Akebono 9 hr Lil MaC 2
JE Bramlett trustworthy or not 10 hr Bill 8
NEW TRUMP EXECUTIVE TESTS for RELIGION! 11 hr ruttytoot 2
See all Elizabethtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethtown Forum Now

Elizabethtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Elizabethtown, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,672 • Total comments across all topics: 278,532,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC