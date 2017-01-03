POLICE : Elizabethtown grandmother ar...

POLICE : Elizabethtown grandmother arrested after children found in 'absolutely horrible' conditions

An Elizabethtown woman has been arrested after police say her two grandchildren were found living in deplorable conditions, amid filth and drugs. According to an arrest report, it happened on Tuesday evening at the home of 60-year-old Virginia Hager in the 900 block of Greenway Drive in Elizabethtown.

