Men accused of posing a repairmen to burglarize homes
According to police, Thomas J. Williamson, 20, Alexander Williamson, 20, and Carl Stanley, 27 would pose as driveway repair workers and would rob people once they were inside of their home. One victim told police the men came to her home and offered to repave her driveway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|attention girls named Amber
|1 hr
|and some more
|1
|JE Bramlett trustworthy or not
|1 hr
|Roberta
|7
|Hollywood To Remake Elizabethtown Movie!!!
|1 hr
|Paul
|13
|Has Amber Childers Vacated the County?
|2 hr
|porchparty
|2
|Derek Elliott (Feb '13)
|3 hr
|porchparty
|7
|Free milk at save alot HURRY
|5 hr
|gotmilk
|5
|trump is your president!
|5 hr
|NoWayJose
|4
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC