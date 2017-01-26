Men accused of posing a repairmen to ...

Men accused of posing a repairmen to burglarize homes

According to police, Thomas J. Williamson, 20, Alexander Williamson, 20, and Carl Stanley, 27 would pose as driveway repair workers and would rob people once they were inside of their home. One victim told police the men came to her home and offered to repave her driveway.

