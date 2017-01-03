Girls' basketball games with E-Town High canceled Tonight's ACHS girls basketball game at John Burr Memorial Gymnasium, against Elizabethtown, KY, have been canceled - Both the JV game at 5pmCT and the Varsity Game at 7pmCT, Thu 5 Jan 2016. - Wes Feese Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.

