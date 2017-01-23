Girl left alone on school bus; found ...

Girl left alone on school bus; found in depot

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

A pre-kindergarten student in Elizabethtown, Kailanie fell asleep during her route and woke up alone on her bus in the district's compound. ELIZABETHTOWN, KY Kailanie Kane's screams for help are the only reason she got off her school bus Tuesday morning.

