Former principal pleads not guilty to 63 federal child porn charges
The former principal of LaRue County High School pleaded not guilty Thursday in federal court to 60 counts of possessing and three counts of distributing child pornography. Court documents show Goodlett admitted to police last fall that he downloaded nude images of students from cell phones he confiscated from them at school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ray Newton
|1 hr
|Claude
|1
|Kristy Jackson at Akebono
|1 hr
|Richard hard
|4
|Justin Barile
|2 hr
|Lex
|3
|Refugees Are Welcome In Elizabethtown!!
|2 hr
|Prussian blue
|26
|Decomposed body found behind Sam's Club
|4 hr
|really
|6
|Wayne Barnett.. Is he a good criminal attorney?... (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|Heather
|11
|Review: Little People's Child Development Center (Aug '12)
|6 hr
|Momma
|89
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC