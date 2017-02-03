Former principal pleads not guilty to...

Former principal pleads not guilty to 63 federal child porn charges

The former principal of LaRue County High School pleaded not guilty Thursday in federal court to 60 counts of possessing and three counts of distributing child pornography. Court documents show Goodlett admitted to police last fall that he downloaded nude images of students from cell phones he confiscated from them at school.

