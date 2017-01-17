Final Core-Mark thief sentenced -

Final Core-Mark thief sentenced -

Nearly six years after the theft took place, the final individual charged for the March 2011 Leitchfield Core-Mark warehouse burglary has been sentenced. A Miami, FL resident originally from Cuba, Camillo Rodriguez-Hernandez, 41, admitted to his role in stealing nearly $1.5 million in cigarettes from the Core-Mark cigarette warehouse in Leitchfield in March of 2011, and that he and others possessed the stolen cigarettes with the intent to convert the property for their own use.

