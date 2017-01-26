Elizabethtown police report more unauthorized traffic stop attempts in area
According to a post on the EPD's Facebook page , officers responded to two incidents since Tuesday of a black Ford Mustang using blue lights to initiate a traffic stop and then pulling away. The incidents happened on Lincoln Parkway and Patriot Parkway.
