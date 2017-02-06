Elizabethtown police determine 'no ma...

Elizabethtown police determine 'no malicious intent' in alleged unauthorized traffic stops

Friday Jan 27 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY Elizabethtown police have located two vehicles suspected in unauthorized traffic stops and determined there was "no malicious intent." In a post on its Facebook page, the Elizabethtown Police Department said two black Ford Mustangs and their drivers were identified.

