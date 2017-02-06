Elizabethtown police determine 'no malicious intent' in alleged unauthorized traffic stops
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY Elizabethtown police have located two vehicles suspected in unauthorized traffic stops and determined there was "no malicious intent." In a post on its Facebook page, the Elizabethtown Police Department said two black Ford Mustangs and their drivers were identified.
