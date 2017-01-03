Elizabethtown man arrested on murder ...

Elizabethtown man arrested on murder charge

Police in Hardin County have arrested an Elizabethtown man after a woman was found stabbed to death in a home. The official police report says deputies from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office responded around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday to a call for help in the 200 block of Bryan Street.

