Elizabethtown man arrested on murder charge
Police in Hardin County have arrested an Elizabethtown man after a woman was found stabbed to death in a home. The official police report says deputies from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office responded around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday to a call for help in the 200 block of Bryan Street.
