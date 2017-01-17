Elizabethtown house fire kills mother...

Elizabethtown house fire kills mother and son trapped in basement

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

Nails and screws scattered throughout a Bullitt County neighborhood road is concerning many residents. For the last two weeks hundreds of screws and nails have been along Robin Road and also in the driveways of several homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Child Left On Bus 1 hr Henry 1
Stinch in white house 1 hr Black house 8
tax refund 4 hr Jimmy Stallins 3
White Racists 5 hr UGH 6
libtard liberal sets himself on fire to protest... 6 hr AntiLiberal 1
Gay Hangouts (Aug '09) 6 hr Faghag 156
Please Stop All These God Damned Fake Posts!!! 8 hr Amber M Childers 9
See all Elizabethtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethtown Forum Now

Elizabethtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Elizabethtown, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,641 • Total comments across all topics: 278,033,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC