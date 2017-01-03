Despite union jeers, Right to Work, p...

Despite union jeers, Right to Work, prevailing wage repeal fast-tracked for Saturday vote passage

Wednesday Jan 4

Senators and Representatives face a rare Saturday session to deliver changes to labor and wage laws that the new Republican super-majorities in both chambers insist are critical to making the Commonwealth more business-friendly. "People across this state are begging for that change," House Speaker Jeff Hoover said following Wednesday's adjournment.

