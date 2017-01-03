Despite union jeers, Right to Work, prevailing wage repeal fast-tracked for Saturday vote passage
Senators and Representatives face a rare Saturday session to deliver changes to labor and wage laws that the new Republican super-majorities in both chambers insist are critical to making the Commonwealth more business-friendly. "People across this state are begging for that change," House Speaker Jeff Hoover said following Wednesday's adjournment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hardin County Garbage Billing
|1 hr
|Wow
|19
|Crossfit recommendation?
|1 hr
|JLH10
|14
|Dow Chemical
|1 hr
|judge jewdy
|2
|Amber and Derek Had An Argument Over the Weekend
|2 hr
|Jimmy Stallins
|8
|Aaron Patterson Drunk & Cheat s on his wife! ! (May '15)
|2 hr
|Green horn
|50
|Lexi Farrell (Aug '11)
|4 hr
|Friend
|31
|Nikki martin
|6 hr
|Uopetwa
|3
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC