Dept. of Juvenile Justice discusses reforms since teen's death 1 year ago Read Story Tabnie Dozier
It's been one year since 16-year-old Gynnya McMillen died in the Lincoln Village Detention Center in Elizabethtown. The young teen was found unresponsive in her cell, and since her death, there have been suspensions, reforms and criminal charges in detention centers across the Bluegrass State.
