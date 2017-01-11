Carolyn Sue

Carolyn Sue Dean, 76, Casey County, KY She was a native of Peru, IN, a former resident of Liberty, KY, and a resident of Elizabethtown, KY, at the time of her death there. She was the former co-owner of Dean's Grocery and was a member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church.

