2 dead in house fire in Elizabethtown

Clemens says 46-year-old DeAndra McIntyre and her 6-year-old son, Ryan Rothert, were pronounced dead at Hardin Memorial Hospital. Central Hardin assistant fire chief Carlus Sallee says the fire started in the basement.

