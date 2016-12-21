Venminder Names Todd Laughman Senior Vice President of Sales
In this role, Todd will oversee all sales operations and management, leading the expansion of Venminder's sales team nationwide. "I am excited to welcome Todd to the Venminder family," said Dana Bowers , CEO and Founder of Venminder.
