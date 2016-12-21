There are on the Grayson News Gazette story from Saturday Dec 24, titled Police to begin carrying Narcan -. In it, Grayson News Gazette reports that:

Narcan is a fast-acting medication that officers will be able to use to not only assist someone who has overdosed on an opioid-based drug but also medicate officers exposed to such drugs, according to Leitchfield Police Department Sergeant Brandon Cook. Thanks to a partnership with Communicare and Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center , officers with the LPD and Grayson County Sheriff's Office received training earlier this month on the signs and symptoms of an overdose, how to administer Narcan, and what can and cannot happen if the medicine is used, Cook said.

