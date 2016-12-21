Police to begin carrying Narcan -

Narcan is a fast-acting medication that officers will be able to use to not only assist someone who has overdosed on an opioid-based drug but also medicate officers exposed to such drugs, according to Leitchfield Police Department Sergeant Brandon Cook. Thanks to a partnership with Communicare and Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center , officers with the LPD and Grayson County Sheriff's Office received training earlier this month on the signs and symptoms of an overdose, how to administer Narcan, and what can and cannot happen if the medicine is used, Cook said.

Tough Guy

Radcliff, KY

#1 Tuesday Dec 27
It is not the job of cops to provide medical treatment to junkies. By pulling them through they will lose whatever case they could have against the junkie. Any evidence they could get is tainted.

Lol

San Francisco, CA

#2 Tuesday Dec 27
Sickening

Vine Grove, KY

#3 Tuesday Dec 27
So tired of everyone, tax payers included paying the price for junkies. They destroy their children's lives, break their parents hearts, steal from everyone- and in return the cops are now bailing them out???? Ridiculous!

Dumb

Elizabethtown, KY

#4 Wednesday Dec 28
So the tax payer will buy this drug so our police can save a dope head but if my child has an allergic reaction to a food, they're SOL? Not sure if it was Norman or Kevin who made that decision but i totally have problems with it.

UMMM

Chicago, IL

#5 Wednesday Dec 28
Dumb wrote:
So the tax payer will buy this drug so our police can save a dope head but if my child has an allergic reaction to a food, they're SOL? Not sure if it was Norman or Kevin who made that decision but i totally have problems with it.
I totally agree with you! But who are Norman and Kevin?

Sickening

Vine Grove, KY

#6 Wednesday Dec 28
UMMM wrote:
I totally agree with you! But who are Norman and Kevin?
The sheriff and chief of police

wow

Owensboro, KY

#7 Wednesday Dec 28
No. it's to protect their selves. Incase they come in contact with Fentanyl.
Really

Oceanside, CA

#8 Thursday Dec 29
What do you mean
Former Junkie

Elizabethtown, KY

#9 Thursday Dec 29
I think the attitudes & remarks of you all are in poor taste. Junkies are often kids you went to school with, your family members, neighbors, friends. This medicine is a miracle. I used to be a "junkie". Got clean on my own. Just realize junkies are your fellow human beings & God loves us all.

Amazing

Vine Grove, KY

#11 Friday Dec 30
Infuriates me that there are people out there with cancer, diabetes, dementia, allergies that require life saving drugs and these are so expensive- well, if you work and pay taxes they are. Yet, someone who lies, cheats and steals- not to mention puts others at risk by being out driving while high, get their life saving drug- deliver by the cops. Wtf is this world coming to that we save the bad guys and let the good guys dies?

PayupSucka

Clarksburg, WV

#12 Friday Dec 30
Amazing wrote:
Infuriates me that there are people out there with cancer, diabetes, dementia, allergies that require life saving drugs and these are so expensive- well, if you work and pay taxes they are. Yet, someone who lies, cheats and steals- not to mention puts others at risk by being out driving while high, get their life saving drug- deliver by the cops. Wtf is this world coming to that we save the bad guys and let the good guys dies?
That's the truth... Trump help us all!
