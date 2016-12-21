I65 SB near MP 96 significantly impacted by fatal crash

By Chris Jessie, Public Information Officer KY Transportation Cabinet, District 4, Elizabethtown, KY Traffic Advisory: I65 Southbound traffic between Lebanon Junction and Elizabethtown is significantly impacted this morning due to a fatal crash near Mile Point 96. Investigation and cleanup is expected to take most of the morning. To avoid delays, motorists should consider an alternate route heading south out of Louisville by using US 31W or US 31E.

