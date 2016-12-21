Great-Day-Live 30 mins ago 1:03 p.m.Joe Keith Bickett shares the chronicle of the Cornbread Mafia
After spending over 20 years in federal prison for his involvement in the largest marijuana farming operation in U-S history, Joe Keith tells his story in a new book, "The Origins of the Cornbread Mafia: A Memoir of Sorts". Joe will be at the E-Town Barnes and Noble at 1980 North Dixie Highway, Elizabethtown, KY from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM.
