CU freshmen buy pizzas for those in need
CU freshmen buy pizzas for those in need By Jordan Snider , student news writer CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. - During her first finals week in college, Bailey Nall, a freshman at Campbellsville University from Elizabethtown, Ky., was thinking how she could make the most of her leftover meal Flex Dollars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Harry L. Berry as County Judge? (Apr '12)
|2 hr
|BRAC VILLAGE
|221
|Brac scandal?? (Jan '14)
|2 hr
|BRAC QUEER LOSES ...
|55
|Merry BRACSMAS
|2 hr
|BRAC QUEER LOSES ...
|100
|NEW CINEMA ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP with HOOTERS!
|2 hr
|Amber M Childers
|19
|Tiffany Bryant so sad!
|4 hr
|Compassion
|9
|Child from happy hollow trailer park
|4 hr
|Good times
|26
|HOOTERS Announce New Etown Location Next To New...
|4 hr
|The real Amber M ...
|28
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC