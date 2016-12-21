Cleanup is expected to last most of the morning.
A deadly crash between Lebanon Junction and Elizabethtown is causing significant traffic issues on southbound Interstate 65 in Hardin County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Cleanup is expected to take most of the morning.
