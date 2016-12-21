Cleanup is expected to last most of t...

Cleanup is expected to last most of the morning.

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

A deadly crash between Lebanon Junction and Elizabethtown is causing significant traffic issues on southbound Interstate 65 in Hardin County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Cleanup is expected to take most of the morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethtown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashley Hart 43 min Hrtbknmom 3
Any Local Restaurants Open Christmas Day? (Dec '13) 1 hr Lil Timmy Turkey 13
devon bush 2 hr glitter 1
Cortney Crain 3 hr Amy 2
Kyle Cobb (Jan '14) 3 hr KEEP TALKING TIMMY 11
Kash 4 hr OLDTIMER 1
Merry BRACSMAS Hardin County Ky 5 hr BRAC QUEER GETTIN... 14
See all Elizabethtown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethtown Forum Now

Elizabethtown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethtown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Elizabethtown, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,259 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,632

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC