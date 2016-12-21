Retired Army colonel from Elizabethtown killed in Nov. 12 suicide bombing in Afghanistan
A retired Army colonel who once served at Fort Knox and continued to live in Elizabethtown was among four people killed in an apparent suicide bombing at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan earlier this month. Jarrold Reeves served as a contractor in Afghanistan at the time of his death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Harry L. Berry as County Judge? (Apr '12)
|2 hr
|BRAC VILLAGE
|221
|Brac scandal?? (Jan '14)
|2 hr
|BRAC QUEER LOSES ...
|55
|Merry BRACSMAS
|2 hr
|BRAC QUEER LOSES ...
|100
|NEW CINEMA ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP with HOOTERS!
|2 hr
|Amber M Childers
|19
|Tiffany Bryant so sad!
|4 hr
|Compassion
|9
|Child from happy hollow trailer park
|4 hr
|Good times
|26
|HOOTERS Announce New Etown Location Next To New...
|4 hr
|The real Amber M ...
|28
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC