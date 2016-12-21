Police chase leads to arrest of man charged in connection with the murder of his teen girlfriend
A dangerous police chase from Bowling Green to Elizabethtown resulted in a Louisville man charged in connection with the murder of his teenage girlfriend. Court records describe a wild ending to the chase, which lasted 54 miles from Warren to Hardin County on I-65, with speeds topping 100 miles an hour.
