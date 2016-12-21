KSP arrests Grayson county teacher

Note: Note: An individual charged by police or in a warrant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceeding. By Tpr Jeff Gregory, Public Information Officer KSP POST 4, Elizabethtown, KY LEITCHFIELD, KY - Kentucky State Police Post 04 Detectives are conducting a Rape 3rd degree investigation in Grayson Co.

