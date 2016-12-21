KSP arrests Grayson county teacher
Note: Note: An individual charged by police or in a warrant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceeding. By Tpr Jeff Gregory, Public Information Officer KSP POST 4, Elizabethtown, KY LEITCHFIELD, KY - Kentucky State Police Post 04 Detectives are conducting a Rape 3rd degree investigation in Grayson Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Elizabethtown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Harry L. Berry as County Judge? (Apr '12)
|2 hr
|BRAC VILLAGE
|221
|Brac scandal?? (Jan '14)
|2 hr
|BRAC QUEER LOSES ...
|55
|Merry BRACSMAS
|2 hr
|BRAC QUEER LOSES ...
|100
|NEW CINEMA ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP with HOOTERS!
|2 hr
|Amber M Childers
|19
|Tiffany Bryant so sad!
|4 hr
|Compassion
|9
|Child from happy hollow trailer park
|4 hr
|Good times
|26
|HOOTERS Announce New Etown Location Next To New...
|4 hr
|The real Amber M ...
|28
Find what you want!
Search Elizabethtown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC