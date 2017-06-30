Sycamore Shoals To Present 'Liberty!' For 39th Year
The show runs Thursdays-Saturdays, July 13-15, 20-22 and 27-29, in the Fort Watauga Amphitheater at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethton. The production is the official outdoor drama of the state of Tennessee.
