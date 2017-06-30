Sycamore Shoals To Present 'Liberty!'...

Sycamore Shoals To Present 'Liberty!' For 39th Year

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jul 4 Read more: The Greenville Sun

The show runs Thursdays-Saturdays, July 13-15, 20-22 and 27-29, in the Fort Watauga Amphitheater at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethton. The production is the official outdoor drama of the state of Tennessee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabethton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Claude John Robinson 55 min Bystandered 5
Woman who reads cards/fortuneteller 10 hr litenin 7
been there done that 11 hr Bob 2
Teenagers dealing drugs at the covered bridge 23 hr Truth 20
Carnival Fri Concerned 2
Elizabethton Carnival Fri Concerned 2
Deaf guy that panhandles. Fri JUST DONT 3
See all Elizabethton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabethton Forum Now

Elizabethton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabethton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
 

Elizabethton, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,788 • Total comments across all topics: 282,345,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC