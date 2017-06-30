It Happened Here For July 4

It Happened Here For July 4

Tuesday Jul 4

Katherine R. Jones, 35, of 588 Horace Bitner Road, Chuckey, was charged early Monday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence following a traffic stop on Summer Street. Jones was driving a pickup truck at 22 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, Officer Burton Ellis said in a report.

Elizabethton, TN

